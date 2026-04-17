Midday Update: Florida's property insurance market improves, Quincy teacher in national competition, and more

Friday, April 17th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Weekend forecast.

1) Big Bend Transit withdraws its application for the Wakulla County transportation coordinator designation. While Wakulla Transportation is the only applicant, it will still have to go through the Apalachee Regional Planning Council for a recommendation. Then, it can go to the Florida Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged for final approval.

Big Bend Transit withdraws its application for the Wakulla County transportation coordinator designation

2) Decatur County Emergency Management Agency app goes beyond weather alerts with life-saving tools. The Decatur County Emergency Management Agency is encouraging neighbors to use the Decatur County EMA app. The tool is designed to put real-time updates, emergency resources, and preparedness information in one place.

Decatur County Emergency Management Agency app goes beyond weather alerts with life-saving tools

3) Quincy Pre-K teacher Lauren House reaches second place in America's Favorite Teacher national contest. With 15 years of teaching experience, House has become a source of pride for Quincy and the surrounding community. The contest allows the public to vote for educators who make a lasting impact in and out of the classroom, highlighting teachers who dedicate their careers to shaping students’ lives.

Quincy Pre-K teacher Lauren House reaches second place in America's Favorite Teacher national contest

4) Florida insurance commissioner says market rose from ‘F’ to ‘B’ as some still face high premiums. Florida’s insurance commissioner says the state’s property insurance market has improved dramatically from the brink of collapse a few years ago, but many homeowners facing steep premiums may see the picture far differently.

Florida insurance commissioner says market rose from ‘F’ to ‘B’ as some still face high premiums

5) Weekend Forecast: We have a hot weekend on tap as we could reach record temps. We'll be in the upper 80s, low 90s, on Friday and Saturday. A cold front will pass through on Sunday, bringing us back to average temperatures. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Cooling This Weekend

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