DECATUR COUNTY, GA — When severe weather moves through Decatur County, emergency management leaders say having quick access to accurate, local information can make all the difference in how neighbors respond.

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Decatur County Emergency Management Agency app goes beyond weather alerts with life-saving tools

The Decatur County Emergency Management Agency is encouraging neighbors to use the Decatur County EMA app. The tool is designed to put real-time updates, emergency resources, and preparedness information in one place.

Tyler Dalton, Public Information Officer for Decatur County Fire and Rescue, told ABC 27's Vanessa Lawrence it's important for his team to have practical features in the app to help neighbors easily stay prepared.

"So one thing with this app that we had put on there was a preparation checklist. So you can go to a certain icon on there and then pick the kind of disaster that you want to prepare for, and it gives you a list of items that you need for each kind of disaster," Dalton said.

Along with preparedness checklists, the app features a tool that allows users to share their location with first responders in the event of an emergency. It also provides step-by-step CPR instructions, giving neighbors guidance in critical moments, even if they do not have formal training.

For Bainbridge neighbor Dana Bryant, the app brings relief, especially when emergencies happen quickly.

"For me to know that even though they're not maybe in the building or on the premises with me, I have comfort knowing that EMA is looking out for my community. They're looking out for us saying, hey, this is information you need to know. Here's how to be safe," Bryant said.

Bryant said she appreciates knowing the information is coming directly from the Decatur County EMA without having to search outside resources or piece together what applies locally.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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