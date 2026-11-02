Midday Update: Florida State leaders address Norvell firing, Officials prepare for Election Day, and more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Monday, November 2nd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Florida State leaders address Norvell firing. President Richard McCullough said the decision to fire Mike Norvell wasn't made overnight — but Saturday's performance was a defining moment. Now, with just four games left in the season, the Seminoles are looking to turn the page.

Florida State fires Mike Norvell, launches search for new head football coach amid season

2) FSU students react to Norvell's release. Some students say the firing was overdue, while others hope a new head coach can bring winning back to campus before they graduate.

FSU students react to Norvell's release

3) Fans, vendors return to Perry Street with increased security. Saturday marked one week after a shooting left 12 people injured during FAMU Homecoming festivities. Community members returned to the area to show support despite the incident.

Fans, vendors return to Perry Street with increased security

4) How officials are preparing for Election Day disruptions — including from Trump. Election officials have spent months preparing to run the 2026 vote — and bracing for what could disrupt it. They’re training workers, tightening security and readying legal challenges for threats that could stretch well beyond Election Day.

FBI reminds agents to avoid polling places ahead of election day

5) Monday Forecast: We'll start the new week off warm, getting into the low 80s. Spotty showers are possible until 5:00 p.m. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First to Know Weather - Humidity Lingers Until Friday

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.