First To Know Weather - The Humidity Lingers This Week

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the mid to upper 60s this morning with mostly cloudy skies. The humidity is holding the warmth for these next few mornings, so expect conditions like this until Friday. Afternoon highs will be the low 80s.

Clouds will be hanging around all day, but there can be some breaks to let the sun in through the afternoon and evening. Spotty showers are possible from 1 P.M. to 5 P.M. but they will not have a major impact, like yesterday. These will be weak and spotty, leaving almost as quick as they pop up.

A cold front is approaching for the middle of the week. We can expect more scattered showers, but after it passes the air will get drier and cooler.

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