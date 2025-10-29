Midday Update: FL Democrats urge DeSantis declare food emergency, Future of South Georgia power bills, & more

October 29th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Florida Democrats urge DeSantis to declare food emergency as SNAP shutdown nears. With the shutdown entering its fourth week, the Florida Department of Children and Families is warning that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will not be distributed starting November 1 unless federal funding is restored. The federal aid helps feed nearly three million Floridians, including more than 1.5 million children.

Florida Democrats urge DeSantis to declare food emergency as SNAP shutdown nears

2) Teachers return to work, parents find relief as Head Start programs reopen in Tallahassee. Four Head Start centers reopened, supporting over 300 children and easing stress for working parents and grandparents. CSC Leon funding keeps doors open through Thanksgiving with hopes that federal aid resumes before another closure becomes necessary.

Teachers back to work, parents find relief as Head Start programs reopen in Tallahassee

3) Mayor Dailey says all higher academic institutions are on board with TMH-FSU deal. In a meeting on Tuesday, Mayor John Dailey announced that indigent care will be protected with the new merger between FSU and TMH. The Mayor addressed members of the business community involved with the Network of Entrepreneurs and Business.

Mayor Dailey says all higher academic institutions are onboard with TMH-FSU deal

4) PSC election could determine South Georgia power bills for years to come. Since 2022, Georgia power bills have climbed about 37%, nearly $700 more a year for the average family. Two of the five seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission are up for grabs during the November 4th election.

Election could determine South Georgia’s power bill for years to come

5) Wednesday Forecast: Another cold front will come through this afternoon. Unlike Monday’s front, this one will be much weaker and much faster. We'll top out at 70 degrees today, with the lows being in the upper 40s. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has all the details below.

First To Know Weather - Another Fall Front (10-29-2025)

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.