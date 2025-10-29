First To Know Weather - Another Fall Front (10-29-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Another cloudy start, but it will not last all day. Another cold front is coming through this afternoon.

Unlike Monday’s front, this one will be much weaker and seemingly much faster. A few showers are likely, with winds sustained around 10–15 mph and gusts around 25 mph. The big story is the dry-out and cool-down.

We will go from cloudy to sunny almost instantly. Temperatures will also drop sharply, as will the humidity. While we start today off in the mid-50s, tomorrow will be in the 40s — and only going down from there. By Saturday morning, we could even have a few upper 30s across Georgia.

