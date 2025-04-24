Midday Update: FHP: Deadly crash in Wakulla County, FSU students march to the Capitol, and more

Thursday, April 24th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1)FHP: One killed, another critically injured following crash in Wakulla County. Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Road just east of Cajer Posey Road. They say the 18-year-old female driver died at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, while the 13-year-old passenger remains in critical condition.

2)Students rally for more gun control at the steps of the Capitol following FSU campus shooting. Students Demand Action led the march on Wednesday, joined by students who remain frightened and angry following the shooting.

3) Trump signs order setting new rules for college accreditation process.Under the order, the Secretary of Education will hold accreditors "accountable," including by suspending or terminating their credentials in cases of "poor performance or violations of federal civil rights law."

4) Thursday's Forecast:Temperatures will warm up into the upper 80s, low 90s. An afternoon spot shower or storm cannot be ruled out. Storms could produce some heavy rain at times. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copelandhas the details below.

Spotty storm chances return Thursday afternoon inland

