Spotty storms Thursday and again for the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Starting in the mid to upper 60s Thursday morning sets us up for another warm and humid afternoon.

Highs Thursday will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s again!

Humidity makes it feel slightly warmer than that at times.

An afternoon spot shower or storm cannot be ruled out.

Storms could produce some heavy rain at times as they form and dissipate over the same neighborhood.

Storms look to form north of the I-10 corridor during the afternoon and evening, but keep in mind, not everyone will receive rain.

Friday holds less chances of showers and storms, but it will still be hot and humid! The end-of-the-week forecast is still your best bet to get outdoor chores done.

This weekend brings isolated storms and even more heat to our forecast!

