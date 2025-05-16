Midday Update: FAMU nominates Marva Johnson for President, Monticello land dispute, Weekend Forecast, & more

Friday, May 16th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) FAMU Board of Trustees has nominated Marva Johnson as its President-electon Friday following a 10-month-long search. Marva Johnson was met with a hostile crowd at a Wednesday evening meet-and-greet. FAMU alumni and stakeholders questioned Johnson's qualifications and political influence. The other three finalists were Rondall Allen, Gerald Hector, and Dr. Donald Palm.

WATCH THE MEETING BELOW:

2) Monticello land dispute raises questions about historic promises and community needs. Old Howard Middle School's land was originally donated by a Black family for educational use. The land is now at the center of a dispute as a nonprofit seeks to convert it into a horse rescue.

Monticello land dispute raises questions about historic promises and community needs

3)State shutdown looms as Florida braces for active hurricane forecast.Florida is weeks away from the start of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season and from what could be the state’s first true government shutdown. The potential for double trouble is raising concerns, as meteorologists warn of another above-average year for storms, and state lawmakers scramble to finalize a budget before the July 1 deadline.

State shutdown looms as Florida braces for active hurricane forecast

4) Friday's Forecast:Temperatures will rise into the mid-90s by the afternoon, with a jump into the upper 90s by Saturday. We’re also in for record-breaking heat Saturday afternoon. First to Know MeteorologistElizabeth Copeland has your weekend forecast below.

Bracing for heat across the southeast

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.