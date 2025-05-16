Bracing for near-record heat in the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — How are those A/C units holding up? Mine’s in overdrive.

It’s been hot—but it’s only going to get hotter.

Highs on Friday will reach the mid-90s, with a jump into the upper 90s by Saturday.

If forecast highs hold, we’re in for record-breaking heat Saturday afternoon.

Even if we just tie the record on Friday, it would still mark a new record year: 2025.

Forecast high Friday: 95°. Record: 95°, set in 1962.

Forecast high Saturday: 96°. Record: 95°, set in 1933.

Either way, we could be rewriting the record books!

Make sure you have ways to stay cool—higher humidity will make it feel more like the upper 90s throughout the weekend.

