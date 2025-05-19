Midday Update: FAMU Interim President calls for smooth transition, Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis, and more

Monday, May 19th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) FAMU Interim President Beard calls for "smooth transition" following Friday's vote for President-elect Marva Johnson. Johnson's nomination must be approved by the Board of Governors next month.

2) Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, prompting support, while past rivals pledge to investigate his final actions in office. In a statement from his personal office, Biden’s team revealed that he is reviewing treatment options with doctors following the diagnosis, which was confirmed Friday after he reported urinary symptoms.

3) Riley Elementary School rolls out new strategies for state testing, school aims for A grade. Students have been undergoing state exams, testing out new strategies they've learned in the classroom with teacher support.

4)Protest against proposed FWC bear hunt, agency to discuss hunt this month. The FWC is proposing a bear hunt with strict rules and regulations that would take place in December.

5)Monday Forecast:Temperatures will rise into the mid-90s, but it may feel warmer with the humidity. Relief from the heat is on the way. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copelandhas the details

