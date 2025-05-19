Hot start to the week with relief arriving late-week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We felt the heat over the weekend, breaking records on both Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, we climbed to 96 degrees, beating the previous record of 95.

Then on Saturday, we hit 96 degrees again, surpassing that day’s previous record of 95 as well!

Sunday wasn’t record-breaking, but it was still hot and humid.

That heat and humidity will carry over into the new week.

Highs on Monday will reach the mid-90s, and with the sticky afternoon air, it may feel even warmer.

Relief from the heat is on the way, but it starts with a system developing over the Rockies.

A trough will dig into the Midwest on Tuesday, with an associated front diving into our area by Wednesday.

This front will bring a few chances for showers and storms midweek.

Behind it, drier air and cooler temperatures will move in, bringing highs down to the low 90s to wrap up the week!

