Midday Update: FAMU Homecoming safety measures, Property Tax Proposals, Potential TMH sale prices, & more

October 17th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) "Zero tolerance": Coordinated effort to promote safety ahead of FAMU homecoming. Recent deadly shootings at two HBCUs in South Carolina and Mississippi have raised safety concerns for this year’s homecoming weekend. FAMU is partnering with local police, the Tallahassee Urban League, and state agencies to boost campus security.

2) LCSO explains how crime analysis is helping keep our community safe with Real Time Crime Center. The Unit consists of criminal intelligence analysts, crime analysts, fusion analysts, and the Real Time Crime Center. Analysts dig through data to help shed light on investigations.

3) City agenda reveals multiple price points for potential TMH sale to FSU ahead of next public hearing. The agenda states the value of TMH is between $26M-$584M. The City retained Ankura Consulting Group, LLC, an independent global advisory firm specializing in healthcare valuations, real estate advisory services, and transaction analysis. These findings will be discussed at next Wednesday's meeting, October 22nd. The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m.

4) Florida House rolls out sweeping slate of Property Tax Proposals for 2026 Ballot. In a memo Thursday, House Speaker Danny Perez (R-Miami) announced eight measures drawn from months of hearings by the Select Committee on Property Taxes. Perez said the intent is to “let the people of Florida decide” which ideas, if any, should make it onto the 2026 ballot.

5) Weekend Forecast: Our weather pattern will continue throughout the weekend. We'll start off with cool mornings and warm up into the 80s. On Sunday, there's a chance of scattered showers. That system will bring a cold front. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

