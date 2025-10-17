Temperatures staying consistent

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are ending the week the same way we started: dry conditions, morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s, and daytime highs in the 80s.

Sunshine remains the story as a batch of dry air isn't budging out of our area.

Come Sunday, a cold front will approach with moisture and shower activity ahead of it. By the time it reaches our area, however, the storms could easily break apart leaving us with isolated to scattered showers.

Behind the front, we will be back to sunshine and dry conditions. Temperatures will drop slightly Monday and Tuesday before rebounding back to the mid to upper 80s come Wednesday.

Another front looks to be on its way by the end of the week next week, which could drop temperatures yet again.

