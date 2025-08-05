Midday Update: FAMU grads killed in weekend crash, baby safe after police chase, and new affordable rentals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — TUESDAY, August 5th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, in South Georgia, and your forecast.

1) Two Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity members were killed in Houston over the weekend, after a suspected drunk driver crashed into them.

2) A happier ending for a 7-week-old baby taken from Bibb County by his father. Following an Amber Alert, deputies, state troopers and local police chased the man from Liberty County into Gadsden County, where the father was captured, and the baby recovered.

3) As the cost of living continues to rise, the Blessing Cup of Tallahassee, Inc. is helping low-income seniors. The non-profit offers rooms for rent for seniors making $1,300 per month or less. It has a men's home in Midtown, and a new women's home in Northeast Tallahassee.

4) Keep those umbrellas nearby. Rain chances remain high through the week. First to Know meteorologist Jillian Preite has your forecast here:

