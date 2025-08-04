Infant found safe following multi-agency pursuit in North Florida on Sunday, armed suspect taken into custody

GADSDEN COUNTY — The Florida Highway Patrol is releasing more information following a multi-agency chase in North Florida on Sunday, August 3rd. They say 23-year-old Maurtez Edwards has been arrested and faces several charges, including:



Fleeing and eluding law enforcement

Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer

Child endangerment

Resisting arrest with violence

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felon

FHP says the incident started after Liberty County Sheriff's Office Dispatch got a 911 call saying they saw a vehicle matching the description from an active AMBER Alert issued out of Bibb County, Georgia. Troopers say the 911 caller gave them real-time updates, allowing deputies to locate the silver Ford F-150 associated with the abduction.

The report states that when deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect fled, starting a chase through rural Liberty County. FHP Troopers were notified and joined in the pursuit to stop the truck. FHP tried a PIT maneuver to end the chase but was unsuccessful. The pursuit continued into Gadsden County, where more FHP units joined in. Troopers say once it was confirmed the 7-month-old baby was in the truck, law enforcement adjusted their tactics to prioritize the child’s safety.

FHP says as the truck approached the T-intersection of Flat Creek Road and Bonnie Hill Road in Gadsden County, a trooper executed a slow-speed PIT maneuver, successfully bringing the truck to a stop. They say as deputies and troopers approached, the suspect, Maurtez Edwards, was seen placing the barrel of an AR-15-style rifle into his mouth. The report states that a Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant and K9 Deputy moved in to de-escalate the situation, and a fight ensued to get the gun away from Edwards. During the struggle, troopers say he ran away into a wooded area but was taken into custody a short time later.

The infant was found safe and was seen by medical personnel. The baby has since been reunited with family members. The report states several law enforcement officers sustained minor injuries during the physical altercation, and one FHP vehicle sustained front-end damage. No officers required hospitalization.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Monday regarding the incident.

WATCH FULL BRIEFING BELOW:

