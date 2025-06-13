Midday Update: FAMU Foundation funding unresolved, Pebble Hill’s 1929 Firehouse restoration, and more

Friday, June 13th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Funding from FAMU Foundation for Marching 100 still unresolved as trustees approve budget, which includes how much it's contributing to President-Elect Marva Johnson's salary. The Foundation may schedule a special meeting to approve its budget soon.

2) UPDATE: FHP locates suspected SUV involved in deadly hit-and-run, person of interest identified. The crash happened Sunday, June 08th, on State Road 20 shortly after 9:00 p.m. A 63-year-old Tallahassee woman was killed after she was hit while on her bicycle. She was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.

3) Pebble Hill’s 1929 Firehouse gets $10K boost for historic restoration. The firehouse, built in 1929, once served as a fire station, nurse's clinic, and carpenter's shop for Pebble Hill Plantation.

4) Weekend Forecast: Spotty showers will continue throughout the weekend with highs sticking around in the low 90s. Not everyone will see rain, but many will notice clouds building on the horizon. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

