Rain helps wash drought away in South Georgia and the Big Bend

Drought monitor shows no drought in our neighborhoods after a rainy few weeks
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There’s no question that heavy rain from recent storms has drenched our neighborhoods over the past few weeks.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, rainfall over the last week was enough to eliminate any signs of drought.

The closest area still listed as “dry” lies to our south in Dixie County.

The Drought Monitor is updated each Thursday at 8:30 a.m., reflecting data from the previous seven days.
Data is cut off at 8 a.m., so any heavy rain falling between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. will be included in next week’s update.

Spotty afternoon storms are likely each day through the weekend—a rinse-and-repeat forecast.

Highs will top out in the low 90s, but with extra moisture in the atmosphere it may feel more like the low 100s at times.

Luckily, rain brings relief from the heat.

Storm outflows could help cool down neighborhoods.

Not everyone will see rain, but many will notice clouds building on the horizon.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, be prepared to take cover for an hour or two.

