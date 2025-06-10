FHP searching for deadly hit-and-run driver following late-night crash on Sunday

LEON COUNTY, FL — The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing to search for the person they say hit a 63-year-old Tallahassee woman late Sunday night. FHP says on June 08th shortly after 9:00 p.m., a car was traveling eastbound on State Road 20 when it hit the cyclist who was going westbound.

The report states the crash caused the rider to be ejected. They were pronounced deceased on the scene by EMS. FHP reports the vehicle didn't stop. They're looking for an older white SUV, possibly a Tahoe or GMC type vehicle.

If you know anything regarding the incident, you're asked to contact FHP.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Leon County EMS, Leon County Sheriff's Office, and FDLE.

