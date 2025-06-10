Midday Update: FAMU Athletic Director arrested, DeSantis announces new jobs coming to Wakulla County, and more

Tuesday, June 10th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) NEW VIDEO: FAMU Athletic Director released on bond after being charged with fraud, grand theft. Angela Suggs is accused of misusing her Florida Sports Foundation-issued credit card to make wire transfers and personal purchases at casinos during her time as president and CEO. She faces one felony count of grand theft, one felony count of scheme to defraud, and four misdemeanor counts of false claims on travel vouchers.

2) Governor Ron DeSantis announces 300 New Jobs in Wakulla County thanks to Job Growth Grant Fund Investment. He says these jobs will be created through the expansion of Point Blank Enterprises, a leading manufacturer of body armor and protective solutions for military and law enforcement

3) Florida GOP reacts to California immigration protests with condemnation and fundraising push. Republican leaders are reacting forcefully, denouncing the unrest, and praising federal intervention. Governor Ron DeSantis echoed those sentiments during a press conference, framing the protests as evidence of moral and civic breakdown.

4) President Trump authorizes an additional 2,000 National Guard members to Los Angeles, U.S. officials say. California Governor Newsom called the deployments reckless and “disrespectful to our troops” in a post on the social platform X.

5) Tuesday Forecast: Afternoon storms are expected with humidity remaining high. We'll climb into the low 90s. Showers will remain through the evening hours. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

