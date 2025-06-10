Stormy start with a warm, humid, and stormy afternoon ahead Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Most of us are waking up to claps of thunder early Tuesday morning.

Another warm and humid day is ahead behind these morning storms.

Showers linger behind the line of storms that produces gusty wind, heavy rain, small hail, and frequent lightning early Tuesday morning.

By the afternoon, highs climb to the low 90s.

Humidity will be high, so it will be feeling very sticky outside!

Afternoon storms are possible. These look to be run-of-the-mill storms with some heavy rain possible.

Afternoon storm activity is around for most of us heading into the rest of the week and weekend.

A lot of us will be dodging showers and storms through afternoon walks or evening drives home.

