Midday Update: Family rebuilds after house fire, Ethan Pritchard returns to FSU following shooting, and more

November 17th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Family rebuilds with community support after devastating fire. The fire happened late Monday night on November 10, 2025. The Dillard family was only able to run out of the house with just the clothes on their back.

2) Suwannee County Sheriff's Office investigating Suspicious Death. The sheriff's office says they received a report of a deceased person near CR 137 and 204th Street on Sunday, November 16th. They do say they suspect foul play, and say they believe this is an isolated incident. No further details have been released.

3) Ethan Pritchard returns to Doak for FSU's final home game after recovery. Pritchard made his return to Tallahassee months after surviving a shooting in Havana. Students, seniors, and veterans celebrated, adding emotion to FSU’s final home game of the season.

4) FAA lifts flight restrictions at 40 US airports after shutdown ends. The limits took effect Nov. 7 amid safety concerns and staffing shortages at air traffic control facilities. At first, flights were cut by about 4 percent, later rising to 6 percent at some of the country’s busiest hubs — including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.

5) Monday Forecast: We'll have above-average temps this week with highs creeping into the low 80s. For today, highs will top out at 80, with lows in the 50s. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

