Suwannee County Sheriff's Office investigating Suspicious Death

SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL — On Sunday, November 16th, the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating a suspicious death following a report of a deceased person near CR 137 and 204th Street.

In a Facebook post, they say the person was found near a driveway and the roadway. SCSO says at this time they do suspect foul play. It goes on the say that they believe this is an isolated incident and there aren't any known threats to the public.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at (386)362-2222. You can also call Suwannee County Crime Stoppers at (386) 208-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous.

