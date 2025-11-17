First To Know Weather - Another Warm, Above Average Week

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — The pattern continues today: above-average afternoons, comfortable mornings, and a great deal of dry air. Temperatures will be in the 50s to start the day, and they will warm into the low 80s by the late afternoon.

We will receive additional dry air as a dry front moves through this morning. That will also help clear the patchy fog as the day begins. The fog will likely be completely gone by 9 A.M., so remain safe on the roadways while traveling through denser patches. Keep in mind that with dry air there is a heightened risk of fire danger, especially with the extreme drought we have been experiencing.

This week overall will be sunny, above average, and calm. The much needed rain continues to avoid us.

