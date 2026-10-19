Midday Update: Early voting begins in Leon Co., Bernie Sanders and Angie Nixon rally in Tallahassee, and more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Monday, October 19th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Early voting begins Monday for 2026 General Election in Leon County. Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark S. Earley announced that early voting will run through Sunday, Nov. 1, at 10 locations across the county.

Leon County elections supervisor shares tips to help voters prepare for Election Day

2) Bernie Sanders and Angie Nixon rally in Tallahassee ahead of November election. About 1,600 people attended the rally at The Moon, where voters said they want answers on education funding, affordable housing, and candidates’ plans for Florida.

Bernie Sanders and Angie Nixon rally in Tallahassee ahead of the November election

3) Trump waives Russia-related sanctions before they kick in, prompting backlash from Ukraine and US lawmakers. The latest reprieve by Trump for Moscow’s depleted coffers quickly triggered criticism from both sides of the aisle in Washington.

Trump waives Russia-related sanctions before they kick in

4) Monday Forecast: We'll get into the low to mid 70s for highs today. Wind gusts can still reach around 20 to 25 miles per hour. These will continue to calm throughout the afternoon and should become milder by tonight. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Below average temps all week

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