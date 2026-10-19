First To Know Weather - A Below Average Week Ahead

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Grab those jackets and hold onto your hats this morning because we are chilly and windy. Temperatures are starting off in the upper to low 50s. Wind gusts can reach up to 25 miles per hour throughout the morning. This can make us feel a little chillier, but isn't creating a massive wind chill. You can put those jackets aside by the afternoon as we will climb to the low to mid 70s.

The winds will start to relax this afternoon. However, gusts can still reach around 20 to 25 miles per hour. These will be continuing to calm throughout the afternoon, and should become milder by tonight. Skies will be mostly sunny if not completely clear, which is the trend all week long.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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