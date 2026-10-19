Bernie Sanders and Angie Nixon rally in Tallahassee ahead of November election

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — For some Tallahassee voters, deciding who deserves their vote starts with hearing directly from the candidates and getting answers about issues affecting their everyday lives.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Bernie Sanders and Angie Nixon rally in Tallahassee ahead of the November election

About 1,600 people attended a rally Sunday night at The Moon featuring U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Florida Democratic state Rep. Angie Nixon.

Rep. Nixon is challenging incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody in the November election for the Florida U.S. Senate Seat.

Voters who attended said they wanted to hear how candidates would address concerns ranging from teacher pay and education funding to affordable housing.

“Don't listen to commercials. Go to hear them yourself,” Kipp Frohlich, voter, said. “So here we are, hear what they have to say in person rather than some commercial.

For Mariana Rivera, a college student studying to become a music teacher, education funding and teacher compensation are among the issues she wants candidates to address.

Rivera said she hopes to see improvements in pay and benefits for people working in education.

“So I think just financial-wise, I think there's a lot going on with, like, education, Department of Education, like funds, and just like payment for teachers is so, so low right now,” Rivera said. “And I'd just love to see, you know, some sort of, like, raise or benefits for people in education.:

Other attendees came looking for answers about the cost of buying a home and whether working families can afford to put down roots in their communities.

Sharee Porter said she attended after hearing Nixon speak in Monticello days earlier.

Affordable housing was one of the issues that caught her attention.

“And one of the things she spoke to was affordable housing, and I was surprised to hear that, you know, an average age of 42 years old before you can purchase your first home,” Porter said. “I thought that was really unbelievable for me. So I'm here to hear more about that and see how they can help change these things.”

Voters can begin casting their ballots during early voting from October 19 through November 1, ahead of Election Day on November 3.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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