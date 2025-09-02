Midday Update: Donna Adelson Trial: Defense presents case, FSU linebacker shot in Havana, and more

September 2nd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) LIVE BLOG: Defense calls up first witnesses in the Donna Adelson trial. Donna Adelson has been charged with first-degree murder, solicitation, and conspiracy for the death of her ex-son-in-law and former FSU professor, Dan Markel. The state rested its case on Friday.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE BELOW:

2) Father pleads for prayers after FSU linebacker shot in Havana. Ethan Pritchard, a linebacker for Florida State, was shot near the Havana Heights Apartments on Sunday night. His father says doctors are monitoring swelling in his brain while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates this case.

3) Tallahassee organizations host ‘Workers Over Billionaires’ protest. Tallahassee residents joined a nationwide Labor Day protest to demand economic justice, including higher wages, affordable housing, and access to healthcare, hosted by Tallahassee's AFL-CIO chapter.

4) Tuesday Forecast: Following a fall-like morning, temperatures will rise into the upper 80s, possibly low 90s. A stray shower can't be ruled out in southeastern Big Bend neighborhoods, but any showers will not last long. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

First to Know Forecast: Dry conditions sticking around (09/02/2025)

