Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Dry conditions are here to stay

Little to no rain expected
ABC 27
Little to no rain expected
Little to no rain expected
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As highs begin to rise through the week, rain chances will be staying on the lower side.

Waking up Tuesday morning, everyone is in the 60s with dew point temperatures in the 50s!

A high pressure to our north and a low pressure off to our east is allowing a northeasterly wind flow. Dry air is being pumped in from the northeast because of this.

Highs will climb to the upper 80s Tuesday with low 90s possible along the Big Bend coast.

A stray shower can't be ruled out in southeastern Big Bend neighborhoods, but any showers will not be lasting long.

Daytime heating returns and highs climb into the 90s by Thursday and will reach the mid 90s by the weekend.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood