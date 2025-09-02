Dry conditions are here to stay

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As highs begin to rise through the week, rain chances will be staying on the lower side.

Waking up Tuesday morning, everyone is in the 60s with dew point temperatures in the 50s!

A high pressure to our north and a low pressure off to our east is allowing a northeasterly wind flow. Dry air is being pumped in from the northeast because of this.

Highs will climb to the upper 80s Tuesday with low 90s possible along the Big Bend coast.

A stray shower can't be ruled out in southeastern Big Bend neighborhoods, but any showers will not be lasting long.

Daytime heating returns and highs climb into the 90s by Thursday and will reach the mid 90s by the weekend.

