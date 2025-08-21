Midday Update: Donna Adelson trial Day 3, Addressing nursing shortage in Georgia, Florida HOA Ban?, and more

August 21st: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Day 3 of jury selection in the Donna Adelson trial. On Day 2, 110 potential jurors were selected and told to return on Thursday for more screening. We are expecting the jury to be finalized by today, with 12 jurors selected and 3 alternates. Adelson is accused of orchestrating the death of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel. For a look back on how we got here, click here.

2) New details in the deadly child abuse investigation of Melissa "Missy" Mogle. Court records have revealed new details in the death investigation of Melissa "Missy" Mogle, who was killed in May. Her stepfather, Daniel Spencer, and mother, Chloe Spencer, both face several charges, and now her grandfather, Robert Frable, has been charged as well. Frable is accused of knowing about the child abuse and not reporting it. The retired doctor has been charged with failure to report child abuse.

3) Wiregrass Tech expands nursing pathways to tackle statewide shortage. Georgia could face a shortfall of 18,000 nurses by 2037, hitting rural South Georgia especially hard.

4) Florida Lawmaker Floats Ban on Homeowners Associations Amid Growing Backlash. A South Florida lawmaker says it may be time to do away with homeowners associations altogether, as more Floridians speak out about rising fees, costly lawsuits, and even arrests tied to HOA disputes.

5) Thursday Forecast: Highs will climb to the low to mid-90s as scattered showers are expected today during the afternoon hours. Isolated flooding and gusty winds are possible as these storms move through. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

