Midday Update: Donna Adelson sentenced to life, Lowndes Co. Corner rules toddler's death accidental, & more

October 14th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Donna Adelson sentenced to life in prison for the death of Dan Markel. In September, she was found guilty in the murder for hire plot of her former son-in-law, who was shot and killed in July of 2014. She's now the fifth person to serve time for Markel's death.

Donna Adelson sentenced to life in prison for the death of Dan Markel

2) Valdosta woman faces murder charges after toddler’s death ruled accidental by coroner. District Attorney Brad Shealy says Georgia law allows second-degree murder charges when negligence leads to a child’s death.

Valdosta woman faces murder charges after toddler’s death ruled accidental by coroner

3) Grand Jury reportedly meeting this week in Hope Florida investigation. Florida’s Hope Florida program, once celebrated by the governor and First Lady as a compassionate outreach effort, is now under a grand jury’s microscope. Prosecutors in the capital are reportedly meeting this week to decide whether criminal charges are warranted in a growing scandal that’s shaken the state’s political establishment.

Grand Jury reportedly meeting this week in Hope Florida investigation

4) Pentagon moves $8 billion to ensure military pay as government shutdown enters day 14. The Department of Defense discovered the unspent funds that will be used to maintain military pay, just one day before payday for the majority of troops. House Speaker Mike Johnson warned this could become the longest government shutdown in American history, surpassing previous records as negotiations between Republicans and Democrats remain at an impasse.

Senate to return Tuesday after Trump lays off some federal workers

5) Tuesday Forecast: Today will feel very much like yesterday. We'll warm up into the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine. We're continuing to monitor a potential cold front, which could bring rain and storms. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has details below.

First To Know Weather - Stunning Sunshine Surplus (10-14-2025)

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.