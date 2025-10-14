First To Know Weather - Stunning Sunshine Surplus (10-14-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Today is shaping up to be a day much like yesterday.

A clear and chilly morning will give way to a still clear, but warmer afternoon. Temperatures once again start off in the 50s, but we will climb back into the mid-80s later today.

Skies will remain sunny throughout the week, but changes are on the horizon for the weekend. We are continuing to monitor a potential cold front which could bring rain and storms. Forecast models are starting to show more agreement that it will move through on Sunday. We are still several days out, so stick with us for any updates.

