Midday Update: DeSantis signs new congressional map, City of Thomasville could demo Villa North Apts., & more

Tuesday, May 5th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Tuesday forecast.

1) DeSantis has signed new congressional map that could net Republicans 4 seats. Just hours after DeSantis signed off on the mid-decade redraw Monday, Equal Ground Florida and a group of voters filed what could be the first of multiple legal challenges against the new districts. The map could help Republicans pick up as many as four additional seats in Congress, potentially creating a 24-to-4 GOP advantage in Florida’s delegation.

DeSantis has signed new congressional map that could net Republicans 4 seats

2) NEW INFORMATION: One dead, three hurt after shooting at Valdosta gas station; coworker charged with murder. The suspect, identified as Jabari Nelms, is in custody at the Lowndes County Jail facing multiple charges, including murder. The victim who died has been identified as Damani Bentley. Three other employees were rushed to South Georgia Medical Center and are still receiving treatment.

NEW INFORMATION: One dead, three hurt after shooting at Valdosta gas station; coworker charged with murder

3) City of Thomasville weighs demolition of Villa North after years of violations. The City of Thomasville says time is up for Villa North Apartments, a residential complex that has seen mounting safety violations for more than five years. Since new ownership took over, city inspectors have documented ongoing violations and repeatedly ordered repairs to bring the property up to basic safety standards. Inspectors say the problems have only gotten worse.

Thomasville weighs demolition of Villa North after years of violations

4) Madison County family still living in campers more than a year after Helene. More than a year and a half after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region, the Greenville family of 9 is living in three campers on their damaged property. FEMA funds helped the family purchase the campers as a temporary solution while they plan their next steps.

Madison County family still living in campers more than a year after Hurricane Helene damaged their home

5) Tuesday Forecast: We'll get into the low to mid 80s. There will be plenty of sunshine and clear skies. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Happy Cinco De Mayo (5-5-2026)

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