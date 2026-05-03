BREAKING: Lowndes County shooting leaves one dead, two injured; suspect in custody, per sheriff's office

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — A shooting at a business on Madison Highway in Lowndes County left one person dead and two others injured, the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office said.

LCSO says deputies responded to calls of an active shooter at the business and located 3 victims upon arrival. The shooter was taken into custody at the scene.

Two of the victims were taken to South Georgia Medical Center, where they are currently receiving treatment. The third victim died from their injuries.

An investigation is ongoing at the scene. The Sheriff's Office is advising citizens to stay away from the area and says there is no current threat to the public.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

WTXL ABC 27 has a crew on the way to the scene.

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