City of Thomasville weighs demolition of Villa North after years of violations

THOMAS COUNTY, GA — Villa North Apartments in Thomasville is facing demolition after years of violations.

Thomasville weighs demolition of Villa North after years of violations

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

The City of Thomasville says time is up for Villa North Apartments, a residential complex that has seen mounting safety violations for more than five years.

Since new ownership took over, city inspectors have documented ongoing violations and repeatedly ordered repairs to bring the property up to basic safety standards. Inspectors say the problems have only gotten worse.

Lead Engineer Mark Harmon described conditions inside the complex.

"Multiple broken windows, areas of floor structure that are compromised, you know, you can see the obvious leaks from upstairs bathrooms or upstairs kitchen sinks, that sort of thing. The amount of dust, I don't want to say mold, but fungus that's attacking that dust and the odor that's off," Harmon said.

Harmon says the city has been patient for years, but that patience is running out. Demolition is now being considered under a state process that allows the city to formally declare a building unfit.

"This is one of the only other tools I have. And so this unfit process is set into the code through the state of Georgia and allows you to declare the building unfit," Harmon said.

Harmon says city leaders would prefer a better outcome than tearing the complex down piece by piece.

"We would like to see it resolved, and if we wind up tearing down one building at a time, and we wind up with a vacant lot, that's probably the least attractive option. But we'll see, first of all, where the hearing goes today. And then, second of all, if a potential buyer steps forward that truly has the means and wherewithal to move forward with a full renovation of that complex, I'm all for it," Harmon said.

For at least one neighbor, the frustration has reached a breaking point. Priscilla Mayo says the conditions are unlivable.

"If I ain't got no water or no toilet, I'm not staying there just because my rent is zero. It needs to be demolished or, to fix it up, you gotta tear it down," Mayo said.

The final decision rests with the city manager, who will weigh evidence from Monday's hearing and determine whether the complex must be repaired or partially demolished. If demolition is ordered, the property owner would have anywhere from 30 to 120 days to comply.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.