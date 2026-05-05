First To Know Weather - Happy Cinco De Mayo (5-5-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Have those jackets at the ready this morning, because we are in the mid to low 50s. It is a little warmer than yesterday, but still cool and chilly. Skies will be cloudy as the sun rises, but the clouds will clear up in the afternoon.

We are warm and comfortable this lunch hour with temperatures in the upper 70s. We continue to warm into the low to mid 80s, and then the upper 80s and low 90s by tomorrow. This will be ahead of a cold front which will cap off the week. There should be steady wind from the south from 10 to 15 mph, so there could be a nice cooling breeze throughout the day.

There is a lot of uncertainty with this front to end the week. Depending on if it stalls to the north, or swings down south, will determine if we see storms or just spotty showers. Stick with us as this forecast gets nailed down!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.