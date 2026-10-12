Midday Update: Deputies deploy for Isaias recovery, 156 years of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Monday, October 12th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Leon County deputies deploy to Santa Rosa County for Isaias recovery. Eight deputies traveled to the Panhandle to support other law enforcement agencies after Hurricane Isaias left downed trees, road closures, and widespread power outages.

Leon County deputies deploy to Santa Rosa County for Isaias recovery

2) Bethel Missionary Baptist church celebrates 156 years of history in Tallahassee. From its founding by formerly enslaved people to its work in civil rights, housing, and community support, the church's legacy continues to shape Frenchtown.

Bethel Missionary Baptist church celebrates 156 years of history in Tallahassee

3) Senators say Trump's Russian diesel deal violates US law. A bipartisan group of senators says Trump's deal to allow Russian diesel imports violates a 2022 ban on Russian energy enacted in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Opposition mounts against Trump's Russian diesel deal

4) Monday Forecast: Highs will be above average in the mid to upper 80s. This will be the trend for the entire week as high pressure settles in. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Above Average All Week

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