First to Know Weather - Highs Above Average All Week

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the mid to low 60s this morning. A cool and chilly start, but we will be warming quickly by the afternoon with plenty of sun to help. Highs will be above average in the mid to upper 80s. This will be the trend for the entire week as high pressure settles in.

The skies will still remain clear for the afternoon, and we wont see any major cloud coverage until this weekend. A drier front will provide chillier mornings by Sunday, and lower humidity through the afternoons. We are going to feel more like fall eventually.

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