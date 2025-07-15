Midday Update: Democrats push for transparency over Fl migrant detention site, Property tax increase, and more

Tuesday, July 15th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Democrats push for transparency, lawsuits over migrant detention site. Florida’s Everglades-based migrant detention facility, formally known as “Alligator Alcatraz,” is drawing criticism from Democrats and defense from Republicans following a tour over the weekend. Both parties walked through the same $450 million facility, but emerged with vastly different takeaways.

2) "ALWAYS GOING TO BE HERE:" NWS on work amid hurricane season and beyond, amid federal budget cut talks. Amid planned cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NWS Tallahassee said they will be here 24/7. They're hosting virtual tropical training from Monday, July 21st, to July 24th to help neighbors prepare during this hurricane season.

3) Property tax bills may be higher this year — rising property values to blame. Leon County and the City of Tallahassee millage rates remain the same for the proposed 2026 budgets, but residents may see a slightly higher tax bill due to rising property values.

4) UPDATE: Veterans say Jefferson County Schools violated state law in contract decision. Two disabled veterans who taught JROTC at Jefferson County High School say the district failed to follow Florida law by not renewing their contracts.

5) Tuesday Forecast: Temperatures will rise into the upper 90s, and there's a heat advisory is in effect until 8:00 p.m. As the tropical low moves west across Florida, rain chances increase this afternoon with some heavy downpours and gusty winds possible. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Priete has the details below.

