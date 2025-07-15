Triple digit heat index continues with afternoon storms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As the sun rises Tuesday, it will be heating up quickly through the morning before triple digit heat indices in the afternoon.

Yet another heat advisory is in effect Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for most counties as highs will be in the upper 90s, but feel like triple digits.

As the tropical low moves west across Florida, rain chances increase this afternoon with some heavy downpours and gusty winds possible.

This low now has a 40% chance of development over the next 48 hours and 7 days.

The Big Bend could see a higher chance for rain throughout the day Tuesday as the sea breeze collides with northerly winds.

Overall, it is going to be a hot, soggy day, so make sure to stay hydrated!

