Democrats push for transparency, lawsuits over migrant detention site

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s Everglades-based migrant detention facility, formally known as “Alligator Alcatraz,” is drawing sharp criticism from Democrats and firm defense from Republicans following a closed-door tour over the weekend.

Both parties walked through the same $450 million facility, but emerged with vastly different takeaways.

“Air conditioned… and there really wasn’t an issue whatsoever with what we saw,” said Sen. Blaise Ingoglia (R-Spring Hill), downplaying the controversy on Saturday.

Democrats, however, described grim conditions and pressed for increased oversight.

“These detainees are living in cages. The pictures you’ve seen don’t do it justice,” said U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL-25), speaking at a press conference following the tour.

The facility, a temporary holding site in a remote area of the Everglades, has drawn complaints from detainees and advocacy groups over extreme heat, mosquito infestations, inadequate medical care, poor hygiene, and limited access to information.

Even Republican State Rep. Susan Valdes of Tampa—who previously served as a Democrat—expressed discomfort with the site. She spoke with Scripps FL Investigative Correspondent Katie LaGrone, Monday afternoon.

“I just don’t agree with this facility.”

“At all?”

“At all.”

“Do you think it should be shut down?”

“Well, it’s out of my jurisdiction—it’s above my pay grade, if you will,” Valdes said.

Despite the facility’s price tag, state officials insist the cost will be reimbursed by the federal government. Still, Democrats want a full accounting. They’ve filed a formal public records request for contracts tied to the project, arguing that Floridians deserve transparency.

“Floridians deserve to know exactly who’s getting rich off their money,” the request states.

That demand gained urgency after the Associated Press reported that companies led by Republican donors are involved in the project’s operations.

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL-10) said he plans to return to the site—this time without an invitation.

“I’ll be back—and we’ll do an unannounced visit,” Frost said.

He added that if he’s turned away, he’s prepared to take the matter to court.

“We’ll see if they give me grief. My intention is to walk in, no matter what—because I’m completely within my rights as a member of Congress to enter a federal facility,” he said.

Democrats at the state level are pursuing similar efforts. A lawsuit filed in the Florida Supreme Court was transferred to Leon County this week. The court emphasized the move was procedural and “should not be construed as an adjudication or comment on the merits of the petition.”

Governor Ron DeSantis has dismissed the lawsuit as “frivolous.” His supporters continue to back the project, arguing it’s a needed part of state and national immigration policy.

“I applaud the Governor’s actions. I would do exactly the same thing if I were in his shoes—because it’s the right thing to do,” said Sen. Jay Collins (R-Tampa), who also toured the facility.

Collins said opposition from Democrats is politically motivated and took strong issue with the language used by some critics, particularly comparisons to World War II-era camps.

“I just came back from Israel, where I was helping rescue American citizens. To compare what we have here to concentration camps is a direct slap in the face to the Jewish community. Frankly, they should do better than that. It’s an embarrassment,” Collins said.

In addition to the transparency fight, the facility is facing another legal challenge in federal court. A coalition of environmental groups has sued the state, claiming the site is damaging a fragile ecological zone in the Everglades.

