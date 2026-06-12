Midday Update: County & city discuss data centers, firearms company relocates to Thomasville & more

Wednesday, June 7th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Friday forecast.

1) Leon County moves to pause large-scale data centers. After county commissioners pushed for a moratorium on Tuesday, the Tallahassee City Commission rejected a similar motion in a 3-2 vote Wednesday. The city manager claims current city land code already prevents the construction of data centers.

Leon County moves to pause large-scale data centers; City Commission rejects similar motion

2) Florida property-tax fight heads to court over ballot wording. The debate over property-tax relief is moving from the Capitol to the courtroom. A newly-filed lawsuit is calling for a judge to change how the amendment proposal will appear on the November ballot.

Florida property-tax fight heads to court over ballot wording

3) Virginia firearms company Rideout Arsenal to relocate to Thomasville. The company is bringing a $22 million investment and 120 jobs to Thomas County. They're expected to relocate in July.

Virginia firearms company Rideout Arsenal to relocate to Thomasville, bringing $22M investment and 120 jobs

4) FHSAA creates Open Division for Florida's top high school teams. FHSAA Executive Director Craig Damon says the change for state tournaments opens the door for more schools to compete at the highest level.

FHSAA creates Open Division to give Florida's top high school teams a separate postseason path

5) Friday Forecast: Get ready for a very summer-like weekend as temperatures will climb into the upper 90s with afternoon showers and storms. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

First to Know Forecast: Hot and rainy weekend ahead (6/12/2026)

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.