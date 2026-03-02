Midday Update: Conflict in Middle East intensifies, Fallen Hahira Officer laid to rest, and more

Monday, March 2nd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Monday forecast.

1) Fourth U.S. service member dies as conflict in Middle East intensifies. Iran and its proxy forces launching retaliatory strikes against Israel and Arab states, while U.S. and Israeli forces continue targeting sites inside Iran.

2) Community gathers to honor fallen Hahira officer Caleb Abney with emotional service. Community, family, and fellow officers say final goodbye to 26-year-old Hahira Officer Caleb Abney, who was killed in the line of duty on I-75 on February 19th.

3) Tallahassee high school seniors celebrated at 16th Annual Links Beautillion. High school senior African American young men were presented to the community at the 16th Annual Links Beautillion, an opportunity to showcase the hard work and growth they’ve experienced over the past five months.

4) Savannah Bananas sell out Doak Campbell Stadium for Banana Ball World Tour stop in Tallahassee: Doak Campbell Stadium saw more than 60,000 fans Saturday night as Banana Ball wrapped its first stop in the 2026 World Tour as the Savannah Bananas took on the Texas Tailgaters.

5) Monday Forecast: We have a warm week ahead. We'll get into the 80s each day, with us reaching the mid-80s by the end of the week. There will be a chance for showers on Wednesday. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

