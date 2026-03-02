First To Know Weather - A Springlike Week Ahead (3-2-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — While this morning will start chilly in the mid 40s to low 50s, we are only getting warmer from here. You should have a jacket on standby, but each following morning will get progressively warmer and muggier. By the end of the week, we wont even need a jacket to start the day.

The afternoons have been warm, and will continue to be warm. In fact we will creep closer to the 80s today, and will likely reach the mid 80s by the end of the week. We could be inching closer to many records, with no real cool down in sight.

An increase in moisture from the Atlantic is one of the reasons for this warm up. As a result the clouds will grow, and so will the chance of showers. By Wednesday the humidity will be high, and a chance of pop up convective showers will be possible. This will last through the weekend with highs reaching their peak Saturday and Sunday.

