Community gathers to honor fallen Hahira officer Caleb Abney with emotional service

Lowndes County gathers together to say final goodbyes to fallen Hahira officer Caleb Abney

Hundreds of family members, friends, and law enforcement officers packed a stadium Sunday to pay their final respects to Hahira Police Officer Caleb Abney, a 25-year-old officer killed in the line of duty.

The service was as much a celebration of how Abney lived as it was a farewell to how he died.

His fiancée, Jordan Hicks, stood before the crowd and tearfully read the vows they never got to say at the altar, promising to live her life loving him the way they had planned.

His sister, Shannon Williams, shared stories of Abney's personality — the way he showed up for her children like a second father, an uncle who made life lighter and louder.

Reverend Mike Davis reminded mourners how fragile and precious life truly is.

Six family members and close friends carried his casket down the field before pausing midway, turning to the sea of uniforms, and allowing his brothers in blue to carry him the rest of the way.

Abney's fellow brothers in blue mourned him throughout his week of remembrance, Georgia State Patrol officer, Nas Vasquez.

Vasquez said:

"Caleb was the kind of officer you wanted by your side — not just because he did the job well, but because he cared. This one hurts. We didn't just lose a coworker… we lost family."

Moments later, a plane soared overhead in a final salute.

The community gathered not just to bury an officer, but to honor a son, a fiancé, a brother, and a hero.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

