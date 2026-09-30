Midday Update: Concerns grow after recent immigration detainment, Donalds visits FAMU for town hall, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Wednesday, September 30th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Tallahassee restaurant closes after immigration enforcement incident. Chile and Chili's on Tennessee Street has no plans to reopen after an immigration enforcement incident on its property, and nearby food truck owners say they fear they could be next.

Tallahassee restaurant closes after immigration enforcement incident; other businesses fear they could be next

2) Florida gubernatorial candidate Rep. Byron Donalds holds town hall at FAMU. Donalds took questions from Florida A&M University students Tuesday night in a town hall that included student removals and a fire alarm interruption.

Congressman Byron Donalds holds town hall at FAMU, fire alarm and student removals mark eventful night

3) What to check before Georgia's voter registration deadline. Georgia's voter registration deadline is October 5th. Even voters already registered should verify their information is current before the November 3rd election.

Georgia's voter registration deadline is October 5th — here's what to check before then

4) High gas prices have voters switching parties and voting for the first time. Voters in Georgia tell Scripps News how gas prices are impacting their vote.

High gas prices have voters switching parties and voting for the first time

5) Wednesday Forecast: Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. That trend will last until the weekend when a front brings clouds and rain to cool us off. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - The Rain Chances Go Up

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