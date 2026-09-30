First To Know Weather - The Rain Chances Rise

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting in the mid 60s and low 70s this morning. We warm up very quickly with the humidity helping to hold more warmth. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. That trend will last until the weekend when a front brings clouds and rain to cool us off.

Skies will get progressively cloudier as we head further into today. A few isolated showers are also possible, especially around our coastline and southeast. Still the chance of rain is low today, but will increase heading into the weekend.

As of now this weekend is not a washout, but the scattered storms can put a damper on plans in the afternoon and evening. Consider an indoor plan, but don't cancel those outdoor plans just yet.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.