DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Georgia's voter registration deadline is October 5th. Even voters already registered should verify their information is current before the November 3rd election.

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Georgia's voter registration deadline is October 5th — here's what to check before then

If you've moved recently or haven't checked your voter information in a while, now is a good time to make sure your voting information is up to date.

According to the Decatur County Elections Office, the county currently has 18,694 registered voters — 1,127 more than the 17,567 registered voters reported in 2025.

Voters can register or update their information in person at the Decatur County Elections Office in Bainbridge.

October 5th is the deadline to register or make changes before the November 3rd election. If you've moved or changed your address or name, Georgia's My Voter Page allows you to check your registration status, voter information, and assigned polling location. You can also view a sample ballot before heading to the polls.

Early voting in Decatur County starts October 13th at the Courthouse Annex in Bainbridge.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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