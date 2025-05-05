Midday Update: Community rallies to find bone marrow donor for FAMU professor, FSU students graduate, and more

Monday, May 5th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Community rallies to find bone marrow donor for FAMU professor with rare cancer. Ancil Carruthers was diagnosed with Hepatosplenic T-Cell Lymphoma. Carruthers faces challenges in finding a match due to a shortage of diverse donors, with only 29% of Black patients able to find suitable matches. Local friend Andrea Stephens is organizing donor recruitment drives, resulting in 249 new potential donors joining the registry.

Community rallies to find bone marrow donor for FAMU professor with rare cancer

2)Florida State University graduates continue to celebrate resilience after recent tragedy.Despite the shock from gun violence earlier this month, FSU's largest graduating class perseveres and finds strength in unity during graduation ceremonies.

Florida State University graduates continue to celebrate resilience after recent tragedy

3)Florida lawmakers reach budget deal.Lawmakers make a breakthrough in their budget battle, on what was supposed to be the final day of the Florida Legislative session. The session is now extended until June 6th, following a 10-day break.

FLORIDA LAWMAKERS REACH BUDGET DEAL

4) Monday's Forecast:Following a cool morning, temperatures will rise into the mid-80s. With the drier air, moving through it also means less humidity. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

Outdoor chores more bearable with milder weather Monday

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.