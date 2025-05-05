Feeling cooler and fresh out the door Monday morning with drier air around

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thanks to drier air filling into the southeast, temperatures are starting much cooler!

We are waking up to a crisp 50-degree morning Monday across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Temperatures climb closer to average in the mid-80s during afternoon hours.

Keep in mind, drier air means less humidity. Less humidity means less of the 'sticky' afternoon heat!

Temperatures may climb to the mid-80s, but it will feel more like the low 80s!

Monday is panning out to be a beautiful day to enjoy any outdoor plans you may have!

If you need to get the grass mowed, Monday and Tuesday are your best bet to have a rain-free chore forecast.

Wednesday, isolated storms are possible, but our week's end and weekend bring scattered showers and storms.

